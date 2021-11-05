E-Distribuție Dobrogea begins relocation of electricity networks to allow access to the new bridge over the Danube in the Brăila area



E-Distribuţie Dobrogea, the electricity distribution operator part of the Enel Group, begins this week the relocation works of the medium voltage networks in the Smârdan – Măcin area to allow the construction of a national road designed for access to the new suspended bridge over the Danube in the (...)