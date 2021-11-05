Romanian athletes win gold and bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia

Romanian athletes win gold and bronze at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia. Andreea Beatrice Ana and Stefania Priceputu won gold and bronze medals for Romania at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Andreea Ana returns home with the gold medal from the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships. She defeated Russian Viktoriia Vaulina in the 55 kg (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]