To BePM or not to BePM?

To BePM or not to BePM?. Ever wonder why the business process management (BPM) software market in Romania is so small? And more importantly, will it ever grow? The COVID-19 pandemic may be exactly what the BPM market needs to gain traction to reach its true potential. According to the Global Mobile Business Process Management Market report for 2016–2022, the global BPM market is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2022, with an annual growth rate of 21.5%. And Romania is definitely a part of this market. [Read the article in HotNews]