Romania’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 50,000

Romania's COVID-19 death toll passed the 50,000 mark on Friday, November 5, as the country is still battling the fourth wave of the pandemic. A total of 483 COVID-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 50,087. According to the official report released on