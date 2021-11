COVID-19 travel: Bulgaria tightens entry requirements for Romanians

COVID-19 travel: Bulgaria tightens entry requirements for Romanians. Bulgaria, a popular destination for Romanians, has tightened the entry requirements for travellers coming from Romania. With Romania's entry into the red zone, Bulgaria requires a negative PCR test (conducted up to 72 hours before entering the country) for Romanian citizens, even if they are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]