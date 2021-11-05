President Iohannis: The economic and social situation must be managed with maximum responsibility and prudence



President Iohannis: The economic and social situation must be managed with maximum responsibility and prudence.

The economic and social situation must be managed with maximum responsibility and prudence, said, on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis, in a message sent to the 29th edition of the National Rankings of Private Companies. “Today we find ourselves in an economic and social situation which must be (...)