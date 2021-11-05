Romania’s COVID-19 death toll hits 50.000 mark, 483 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

As many as 483 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 20 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday . The 20 deaths having occurred before the reference interval were registered in October (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]