Mazars analysis:The automotive industry at the tipping-point: Sustainable, intelligent, and user-centric mobility at a cost
Nov 5, 2021
Mazars analysis:The automotive industry at the tipping-point: Sustainable, intelligent, and user-centric mobility at a cost.
The global crisis of electronic components impacts the automotive manufacturers’ attempt to build resilience Successful suppliers will pivot to a technology mindset: electric mobility and driverless cars Accelerating demand for more sustainable cars in Romania, but at what cost? The (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]