Colliers: The Romanian investment market recorded transactions worth over half billion euro in the first nine months of 2021



Offices remain the major focus for larger capital allocations, despite the clear ongoing shift towards industrial and logistics The total value of investment transactions surpassed 540 million euro in Romania in the first nine months of 2021, with around half being closed only in the third (...)