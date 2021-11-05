Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo. Below is the translation of the full text of the speech: Let the Breeze of Openness Bring Warmth to the World “As the fourth China... The post (...)