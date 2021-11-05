With resources of over 200 billion c.m. of gas, Romania will become a net exporter of natural gas to Europe in the next decade



By Constantin Radut The energy crisis is evident in Europe after a sinuous and chaotic policy of the European Union. As in agriculture, where the severe restrictions of chemical imputations determine a decreasing production, in energy the decarbonization and greening programs bring in the (...)