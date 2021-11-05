 
Romaniapress.com

November 5, 2021

Citu: PNL Political Bureau to decide on Monday on tentative partnership with either USR or PSD
Nov 5, 2021

Citu: PNL Political Bureau to decide on Monday on tentative partnership with either USR or PSD.

The National Liberal Party’s Political Bureau will meet on Monday to decide on the negotiations with the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liberal leader Florin Citu announced on Friday. “As you know, and as we set off with our mandate, I sat down with (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Homelux Retail Chain Grows to Four Stores Furniture and home decor retail chain Homelux has opened a new store in Ploiesti, in the Mercur Shopping Center, on Friday.

With resources of over 200 billion c.m. of gas, Romania will become a net exporter of natural gas to Europe in the next decade By Constantin Radut The energy crisis is evident in Europe after a sinuous and chaotic policy of the European Union. As in agriculture, where the severe restrictions of chemical imputations determine a decreasing production, in energy the decarbonization and greening programs bring in the (...)

Ciolacu: It's necessary for UDMR, national minorities to be caught in this political construct along PSD&PNL The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu declared that it is necessary for UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and national minorities to be part of this expected political construct of PSD-PNL (National Liberal Party), discussed during this period. “I believe it is (...)

Grindeanu: PSD's proposal for Prime Minister should be Marcel Ciolacu Social Democratic Party (PSD) first deputy chairman Sorin Grindeanu said on Friday that the proposal of the Social Democrats for the position of prime minister should be Marcel Ciolacu. Asked at the PSD headquarters, what the proposal of the PSD for prime minister should be, Grindeanu answered: (...)

President Iohannis: The economic and social situation must be managed with maximum responsibility and prudence The economic and social situation must be managed with maximum responsibility and prudence, said, on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis, in a message sent to the 29th edition of the National Rankings of Private Companies. “Today we find ourselves in an economic and social situation which must be (...)

Romania's COVID-19 death toll hits 50.000 mark, 483 deaths reported in the last 24 hours As many as 483 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 20 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday . The 20 deaths having occurred before the reference interval were registered in October (...)

Mazars analysis:The automotive industry at the tipping-point: Sustainable, intelligent, and user-centric mobility at a cost The global crisis of electronic components impacts the automotive manufacturers’ attempt to build resilience Successful suppliers will pivot to a technology mindset: electric mobility and driverless cars Accelerating demand for more sustainable cars in Romania, but at what cost? The (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |