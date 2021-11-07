 
November 7, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5.293 on 30.000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs
Nov 7, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5.293 on 30.000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs.

Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 5,293 in the last 24 hours following over 30,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. As of today, 1,706,882 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,159 of whom are reinfected persons found positive (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Three-Month ROBOR Climbs To 2.45% A Year On Nov 8 Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, grew to 2.45% a year on Monday (November 8) from 2.43% a year on Friday (Nov 5), per central bank (...)

Romanian-Georgian team wins Argentina Open doubles title Romanian tennis player Irina Bara and her Georgian teammate Ekaterine Gorgodze won the women's doubles title at Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. They defeated Maria Lourdes Carle and Despina Papamichail 5-7, 7-5, [10-4]. Overall, the final Tok one hour and 47 minutes to finish, News.ro (...)

One United Properties announces it maintains the existing, single-class share structure One United Properties (BVB: ONE), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces that it will maintain the existing, single-class share structure, which confers one voting right per each share (...)

Romanian pharma chain Sensiblu takes over smaller rival Optifarm Romanian pharmacy chain Sensiblu, the second-largest player in the country, controlled by Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments, received the permit from the competition body to take over smaller rival Optifarm. The target company, owned in equal shares by local entrepreneurs Bogdan and (...)

TEILOR Holding announces intention to issue 45 million lei corporate bonds on AeRO market TEILOR Holding S.A., a group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewelry stores TEILOR, Teilor Invest Exchange and financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, announces its intention regarding the first operation on the Romanian capital market. Before the yearend, TEILOR (...)

OTP Profit Slides 65% to RON14M In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. Year-Earlier Period OTP Bank Romania, the domestic subsidiary of Hungary’s biggest banking group, registered consolidated profit after tax worth RON14 million in the first nine months of 2021, down 65% from the year-earlier level, amid 23% higher operating (...)

Turism Covasna 3Q/2021 Turnover Soars 92% from 3Q/2020 Turism Covasna (TUAA.RO), a company managing Covasna, Cerbul and Caprioara hotels of Covasna, ended the third quarter of 2021 with turnover worth RON11.54 million, up 92.2% from the year-earlier period.

 


