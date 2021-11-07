GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5.293 on 30.000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5.293 on 30.000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 5,293 in the last 24 hours following over 30,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday. As of today, 1,706,882 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,159 of whom are reinfected persons found positive (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]