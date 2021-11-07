ForMin Aurescu to have consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will have, on Monday, in Washington D.C., consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of the visit he is conducting to the United States of America, on November 8 and 9, upon the invitation of his counterpart, MAE informs (...)