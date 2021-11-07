Bucharest General Mayor: Only 15 km of primary heating network rehabilitated this year, 50 km are scheduled for rehabilitation next year



Bucharest General Mayor: Only 15 km of primary heating network rehabilitated this year, 50 km are scheduled for rehabilitation next year.

Bucharest General Mayor, Nicusor Dan, stated for private broadcaster Digi24 that only 15 kilometers of primary heating network were rehabilitated this year, because the documentation necessary for the works was not ready. “For this we would’ve had money. Unfortunately – or, anyway, that’s the (...)