Romanian Social Democrat leader advocates for partnership with Liberals

Romanian Social Democrat leader advocates for partnership with Liberals. "I consider, and I say it with full responsibility, that at this moment that marks a crossroad for Romania, we have no other political solution," said Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu speaking, on Friday, November 5, about the imminent coalition with the Liberals. He spoke about those who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]