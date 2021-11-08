German electronic parts maker builds EUR 5 mln factory in western Romania

German electronic parts maker builds EUR 5 mln factory in western Romania. The German company Emz, which produces parts for household appliances but also locking and control systems for smart bins, will invest EUR 5 mln in a factory in Resita, a city in the western part of the country near Timisoara, with a population of 80,000 people and a long industrial tradition.