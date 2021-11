Bakery Company La Lorraine Set to Invest another EUR60-70M in Campia Turzii Plant

Bakery Company La Lorraine Set to Invest another EUR60-70M in Campia Turzii Plant. Belgium’s bakery group La Lorraine has invested over EUR70 million in the first two phases of the new plant in Campia Turzii and is set to invest another EUR60-70 million in the next phase. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]