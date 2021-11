Fashion Days Wants to Go Beyond RON650M Turnover in Romania in 2021



Fashion Days, Romania’s biggest online fashion retailer, owned by eMAG group, in 2021 banks on RON650 million revenues on the domestic market, up around 20-25% higher than in 2020, as e-commerce continued to boom on the apparel, footwear and fashion accessories segment amid the (...)