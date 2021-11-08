TEILOR Holding announces intention to issue 45 million lei corporate bonds on AeRO market

TEILOR Holding announces intention to issue 45 million lei corporate bonds on AeRO market. TEILOR Holding S.A., a group of companies that includes the chain of luxury jewelry stores TEILOR, Teilor Invest Exchange and financial lending company Invest Intermed GF IFN, announces its intention regarding the first operation on the Romanian capital market. Before the yearend, TEILOR (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]