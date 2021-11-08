Filip & Company assisted eMAG in the acquisition of Flip.ro, the marketplace for reconditioned mobile phones

Filip & Company assisted eMAG in the acquisition of Flip.ro, the marketplace for reconditioned mobile phones. Filip & Company assisted eMAG in the acquisition of a minority participation and additional investment of EUR 1.5 million in the company that operates Flip.ro, the marketplace for reconditioned telephones, a business that supports responsible behaviour, with minimum impact on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]