Daikin Romania: Heat pumps, a solution four times more efficient than traditional alternatives, have doubled sales in the pandemic.

Daikin is the first manufacturer to launch heat pumps for the residential segment with R-32 refrigerant ensuring that the outdoor unit can operate even at temperatures of -25° C Flexibility, efficiency, long-term investment return and low environmental impact are just some of the reasons why (...)