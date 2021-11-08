The British School of Bucharest obtains the DEKRA certification – TRUSTED FACILITY Standard

The British School of Bucharest obtains the DEKRA certification – TRUSTED FACILITY Standard. The British School of Bucharest (BSB) has obtained the DEKRA certification – ‘Trusted Facility Standard’, as a result of the evaluation of the measures implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19. BSB is the first and only school in Romania to obtain such a certification. BSB has applied and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]