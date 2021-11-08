Study CIEL Romania: 84% of the Romanian entrepreneurs are looking forward to Black Friday in order to save almost 7 times more



Study CIEL Romania: 84% of the Romanian entrepreneurs are looking forward to Black Friday in order to save almost 7 times more.

CIEL organizes the largest Black Friday with business software solutions, with a standard 65% discount on various software Most Romanian entrepreneurs, over 80%, are waiting for Black Friday to save almost seven times more than on a normal day. They plan to make purchases of 100 euros on (...)