Romanian-Georgian team wins Argentina Open doubles title

Romanian-Georgian team wins Argentina Open doubles title. Romanian tennis player Irina Bara and her Georgian teammate Ekaterine Gorgodze won the women's doubles title at Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. They defeated Maria Lourdes Carle and Despina Papamichail 5-7, 7-5, [10-4]. Overall, the final Tok one hour and 47 minutes to finish, News.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]