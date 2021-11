Romanian pharma chain Sensiblu takes over smaller rival Optifarm

Romanian pharmacy chain Sensiblu, the second-largest player in the country, controlled by Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments, received the permit from the competition body to take over smaller rival Optifarm. The target company, owned in equal shares by local entrepreneurs Bogdan and (...)