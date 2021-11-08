European Short Course Swimming Championships: Romanian athletes win gold, silver medals

European Short Course Swimming Championships: Romanian athletes win gold, silver medals. David Popovici won the gold medal in the men’s 200m freestyle event at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia. Popovici logged a time of 1:42.12 min, a personal and national record. In his turn, Robert Glinţă won the silver medal in the 100m backstroke event on Friday, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]