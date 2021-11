OTP Profit Slides 65% to RON14M In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. Year-Earlier Period

OTP Profit Slides 65% to RON14M In Jan-Sept 2021 Vs. Year-Earlier Period. OTP Bank Romania, the domestic subsidiary of Hungary’s biggest banking group, registered consolidated profit after tax worth RON14 million in the first nine months of 2021, down 65% from the year-earlier level, amid 23% higher operating (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]