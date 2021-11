Turism Covasna 3Q/2021 Turnover Soars 92% from 3Q/2020

Turism Covasna 3Q/2021 Turnover Soars 92% from 3Q/2020. Turism Covasna (TUAA.RO), a company managing Covasna, Cerbul and Caprioara hotels of Covasna, ended the third quarter of 2021 with turnover worth RON11.54 million, up 92.2% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]