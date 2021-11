Magnolia Flower Shop Chain Poised to Top EUR10M Turnover in 2021

2021 has been the best year so far in the two-decade history of flower shop chain Magnolia as Romanians continued to send flowers to loved ones as a way to connect during the pandemic, explained Gabriel Molnar, Magnolia founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]