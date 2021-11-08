Startarium 4GOOD: Program offers EUR 30,000 funding to social entrepreneurs, NGOs

Startarium 4GOOD: Program offers EUR 30,000 funding to social entrepreneurs, NGOs. Startarium, the entrepreneurial education platform initiated by Impact Hub Bucharest and ING in 2016, has launched Startarium 4GOOD, a program for social entrepreneurs and NGOs. It is a business accelerator offering EUR 30,000 in funding, nine months of mentoring, consulting and training in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]