Romania photo of the day: Sun rising over Bucharest’s Văcărești Nature Park

Romania photo of the day: Sun rising over Bucharest’s Văcărești Nature Park. A recent picture shared on social media shows the fantastic moment when the sun appears on the horizon, casting the first light of morning over Bucharest's unique urban delta - the Văcărești Nature Park. (Photo source: Parcul Natural Văcărești on Facebook; photo by Nicoleta Marin) "The perfect (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]