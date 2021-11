Telework and health risks in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

Telework and health risks in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telework is a phenomenon that is gaining momentum in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Romanian companies, the percentage of those who worked in telework in Romania exceeding 20% ​​in 2020, according to figures recently presented by the confederation employer Concordia. There are (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]