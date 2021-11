Three cities in Romania offer free Covid-19 testing

Three cities in Romania offer free Covid-19 testing. The authorities in Slobozia, Bistriţa and Băcau have started campaigns offering free Covid-19 testing to residents, Libertatea reported. In Băcau, in eastern Romania, the city hall has started a pilot program offering free testing since October 18. Those who have a recommendation from the family (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]