CEC Bank Net Profit Surges 21% YoY To RON332M In Jan-Sept 2021. Romanian state-run lender CEC Bank on Monday reported a preliminary net profit of RON332.4 million, up 21.2% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]