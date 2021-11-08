 
November 8, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.255; 241 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.255; 241 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,255 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 241 deaths were recorded, of which one occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. “According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on (...)

