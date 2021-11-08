GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.255; 241 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.255; 241 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,255 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 241 deaths were recorded, of which one occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. “According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]