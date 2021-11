Scallier’s second retail park in Romania set to open this week

Scallier’s second retail park in Romania set to open this week. Polish company Scallier is set to open its second retail park in Romania on November 11. Located in Focsani in Vrancea county, east-central Romania, the centre comprises 5,000 sqm GLA, of which 100% has already been leased. The first retail park built by Scallier in Romania opened in September (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]