MAE: Talks between ForMin Aurescu and US Secretary of State Blinken will focus on deepening bilateral political, security, defence, and energy co-operation.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will have consultations today in Washington DC with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, as part of a visit to the US November 8-9, at the invitation of his American counterpart. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the visit also (...)