Forty Management Sells Almost Entirely Mixed-Use Project Developed In Downtown Bucharest

Real estate developer Forty Management, run by Lucian Azoitei, on Monday announced the off-plan sale of 90% of Bucharest-based mixed-use project Central District Viitorului 134.