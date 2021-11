Dentons Assists Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, BCR In Concluding RON750M Loan Facility Contract With Electrica

Dentons Assists Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, BCR In Concluding RON750M Loan Facility Contract With Electrica. Law firm Dentons has assisted Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Banca Comerciala Romana in concluding a RON750 million loan facility contract with Romanian energy supplier Electrica which will use the funds for the development strategy during the 2019-2023 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]