Holde Agri Invest Becomes Shareholder In Enten Systems After RON370,000 Investment

Holde Agri Invest Becomes Shareholder In Enten Systems After RON370,000 Investment. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian company operating farmland, on Monday announced the acquisition of a stake in Enten Systems, a company that sells solutions and systems for providing data on agricultural production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]