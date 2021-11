Safetech Innovations’ Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON2.2M In Jan-Sept 2021

Safetech Innovations’ Profit More Than Doubles YoY To RON2.2M In Jan-Sept 2021. Romanian cybersecurity company SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2021 with a turnover of RON13.1 million, up 53% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.2 million, up 153% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]