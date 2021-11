eMAG Expects RON615M Sales on Black Friday 2021

eMAG Expects RON615M Sales on Black Friday 2021. eMAG, the leading online retailer in Romania and one of the largest in the region, expects Black Friday sales to reach RON615 million this year, 5% more than in 2020 and expects 6 out of 10 customers to pay by card. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]