Romanian Liberals opt to team up with former rival Social Democrats for new Government



The National Political Bureau of the Liberal party (PNL) voted, on the evening of Monday, November 8, to begin negotiations with the Social Democrats (PSD) in the view of forming a new ruling coalition. The vote was 48 against 22, according to sources familiar with the vote quoted by G4media. (...)