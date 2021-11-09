EIB's European Investment Fund wants EUR 400 mln from Romania's Resilience Fund
EIB's European Investment Fund wants EUR 400 mln from Romania's Resilience Fund.
The European Investment Fund (EIF), a specialist provider of risk finance to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) across Europe, promises to invest EUR 600-700 mln in Romanian companies by 2026 if it receives EUR 400 mln under the country's Recovery and Resilience Facility, says (...)
