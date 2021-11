Another wind farm investor sues Romania for phased off incentives

Another wind farm investor sues Romania for phased off incentives. Kelag, one of the most important energy holding companies in Austria and the owner of three wind farms in Romania, referred Romania to the World Bank’s International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington, accusing the country of violating the so-called Energy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]