Investors show caution in subscribing shares issued by RO distribution firm Aquila

Investors show caution in subscribing shares issued by RO distribution firm Aquila. The individual investors demonstrated caution in the first hours of the subscription period for the new shares issued by Aquila distribution group under an IPO at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), reports Profit.ro quoting representatives of the brokerage houses. Thus, only 2.7 mln new shares of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]