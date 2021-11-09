Bucharest's main airport expects passenger count to reach this year 44% of pre-crisis level

The traffic on Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest, the largest in Romania, reached 4.9 mln passengers in the first nine months of this year, 30% more compared to the same period last year but less than half of the 11.2 mln traffic in the same period of 2019. "By the end of the year, we will