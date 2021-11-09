Profit and assets of Romanian bank CEC up over 20% at the end of September



Romanian bank CEC, one of the two state-controlled banks in the country, reported that its assets rose by 20.5% at the end of September, compared to September 2020, to RON 45.1 bln (EUR 9 bln). Its net income expanded to RON 332 mln (EUR 66 mln) in the first nine months of the year - 21.2% (...)