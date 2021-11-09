YOO, the world’s largest residential design brand, is looking to expand into Romania

YOO, the world’s largest residential design brand, is looking to expand into Romania. Recognized as one of the most diverse and renowned residential design and brand offerings in the world, YOO is about creating a lifestyle through amazing spaces and common areas, where people can come together and get to know each other. Spaces to inspire the feeling that anything is possible (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]